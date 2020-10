HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire has been reported on Grand Central Ave. in Horseheads.

Calls for the fire first came into the 18 Newsroom around 5:40 on Friday evening.

The Elmira Heights and Horseheads Fire Department is currently on scene, as well as Erway Ambulance.

According to our photographer at the scene, the fire appears to be out at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.