Students from GST Boces New Vision Honor Academy promote Cirque D’ Or

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning seniors, Jaden Burchard, Olivia Evans, and Barbara Whitty talked about the New Vision Honor Academy and Cirque D’ Or.

These are three of 24 honor students from various schools in the area who are promoting the event for their class project.

Local entrepreneurs give money to students and they set up local sponsorships, negotiate sales and they take those tickets and give back to local elementary schools.

The elementary schools then do various contests and the winner gets the tickets along with one or two for their parents.

Cirque D’ Or is this Friday, March 13th at 7:00 p.m. at the Clemens Center. Tickets can be bought at 50, 40 or 25 dollars. Children 12 and under receive ten dollars off ticket price in price levels two and three. To buy tickets call 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159 or click here.