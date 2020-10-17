Study: Saturday is the safest day of the week for Halloween

by: Kaley Lynch

(WIVB) – This Halloween will definitely be different than previous Halloweens due to COVID-19- but, when it comes to fatal car accidents involving kids and other pedestrians, it falls on the safest day of the week.

According to a study by AutoInsurance.org, Saturday is the safest day for Halloween, with a five percent reduction in fatal crashes.

Halloween nights that fall on Saturdays saw the smallest increase in fatal crashes involving children at 54 percent, according to the study.

Weekends on a whole are safer than weekdays for Halloween activities, like trick or treating. The deadliest day for Halloween is Friday, with an average of 129 fatal crashes.

The study looked at statistic from the past 25 years.

The study also found that there is a 130 percent increase in fatal crashes on Halloween days vs. non-Halloween days.

Drunk driving is the number one cause of fatal car crashes on Halloween.

Some municipalities are allowing trick-or-treating this year, with special guidelines for COVID-19 safety. local

