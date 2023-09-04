CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A wide range of activities are coming to the Corning Museum of Glass this week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, “Connected by Glass: The Future of Sustainable Glassmaking” will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Artist Karen LaMonte and Dr. Mark Steen, VP of Sustainability and Climate Initiatives at Corning Incorporated, will be discussing the future of glassmaking practices and sustainability. La Monte will be describing her own personal journey to negate her carbon footprint in life and work as an artist. Additionally, Steen will be discussing the work Corning Incorporated is doing to minimize greenhouse gas emissions by developing new glass-based technologies to reduce carbon emissions in other products and industrial processes. The event will take place in-person in the Museum’s auditorium and livestreamed on Zoom.

On Tuesday nights, visitors can hear from some of the best-known glassmakers through a free, informal public lecture by Studio faculty. This week’s artists include DJ Benyosef, Ian Chadwick, Ross Delano, Tracy Drier and Heather Hartle. Artists will be in The Studio from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, a live stream will occur with artist Caitlin Hyde from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. on the Corning Museum of Glass YouTube channel and Facebook page. The livestream will display a flameworking demonstration from Hyde where she will fashion highly detailed modular elements that she will bring together to create a whimsical glass and mixed media sculpture. For those who can’t make the live event, a recording will be posted to the museum’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, glass pumpkins are now back in the museum’s shops. Visitors may now choose from thousands of glass pumpkins, gourds, acorns and more.

To stay up to date on the events at the museum, you can visit the Corning Museum of Glass website.