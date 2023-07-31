CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Museum of Glass will be hosting several demonstrations and musical events this coming week for families to enjoy.

While the Museum has been hosting some reoccurring events for the summer, they will also be showcasing some new events for the first week of August. These events include glassblowing and learning how to work glass demonstrations, as well as music and dance performances.

To start off the week, artist and instructor Austin Stern will be performing an online demonstration of his work as a glassblower. The event will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, with a recording of the event to be uploaded to the Corning Museum of Glass YouTube Channel.

Little Gather: Alma De Mexico will be performing a Mexican dance and music show that is geared towards preschoolers through age 8, but encouraged for all ages and families to attend.

Shows for groups will take place on August 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with reservations required. Shows for the general public will take place from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the same day.

Little Gather guests may receive free admission to the rest of the Museum immediately following the performances by checking in at the Auditorium or Admissions desk. No coupon is required, but adults must be accompanied by kids.

On August 3, a Wood-Fired Furnace Demo will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. to showcase ancient glassmaking techniques. This event will take place at the Courtyard Hot Shop every Thursday from July 6 until Aug. 31.

In addition to the Wood-Fired Furnace Demo, there will also be a wine tasting with Lakewood Vineyards from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. on the same day. Tastings will be free with the cost of Museum admission. Proof of age 21 and over is required. This event will take place at the Museum Courtyard every Thursday from July 6 until Aug. 31 with the Museum hosting a different local partner to provide tastings each week.