ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With summer in full-swing and millions participating in water-related activities, safety officials are warning parents and guardians to be vigilant and keep a close eye on children if they’re headed into the water.

According to the the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages one to four. Nearly 4,000 people in the United States die from drowning each year ⁠— that’s an average of 11 per day.

“If your child is in the pool, you have to be right there, no ifs, ands or buts,” Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti said. “If you have to go away from that pool for any amount of time, even if it’s a few seconds, take the child out of the pool, remove them from the pool enclosure.”

The CDC cites that the majority of drownings happen in backyard pools, but warn that drowning deaths can also happen anywhere there’s a body of water.

“If you have an above ground pool, you’re required to have a locking ladder,” Buzzetti said. “If you have an inground pool, the enclosure is supposed to be locked.”

The Elmira Fire Department and River Rescue team in Chemung County told 18 News that both parties have already responded to “three to seven” water rescues, including some at the Chemung River.

“It’s not a good idea to swim when the river is high,” Bill Gillette, Deputy Fire Chief at Elmira Fire Department said. “You can’t see what’s under there and there’s depth grooves and different [things] in the river you can get caught on.”

Safety officials also urge everyone to remember that drowning does not discriminate.

“Even adults should have somebody should know where they are, what their plan is.”