Summer positions announced for DEC

ADIRONDACK-CATSKILL FOREST, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you enjoy being outdoors, The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) have announced available positions for the summer of 2020.

The DEC says the jobs will last part of May and run through Labor Day or Columbus Day. Their Summer Recreation runs 52 public campgrounds and five day use areas throughout the Adirondack and Catskill Parks. Over 600 seasonal employees are utilized to help provide a variety of services throughout the summer season.

Courtesy of DEC

Some of their most common titles include Conservation Recreation Facilities Supervisor (CRFS) Series which includes responsibilities such as daily operations of the campground/day use areas.

Here is a list of the different CRFS positions available.

CRFS 1 – One year experience in maintenance, construction, landscaping, or in business operations.* At least 6 months of which must be at the supervisory level. Must be at least 18 years of age and maintain a valid driver’s license.

– One year experience in maintenance, construction, landscaping, or in business operations.* At least 6 months of which must be at the supervisory level. Must be at least 18 years of age and maintain a valid driver’s license. CRFS 2 – Two years of experience in maintenance, construction, landscaping, or in business operations.* At least one year of which must be at the supervisory level. Must be at least 18 years of age and maintain a valid driver’s license.

– Two years of experience in maintenance, construction, landscaping, or in business operations.* At least one year of which must be at the supervisory level. Must be at least 18 years of age and maintain a valid driver’s license. CRFS 3 – Two years of supervisory experience in maintenance, construction, landscaping, or in business operations.* Must be at least 18 years of age and maintain a valid driver’s license.

Park and recreational positions are also available and include responsibilities such as performing maintenance/clerical duties. Those looking to apply must be at least 16-years-old.

Here is a list of requirements needed to apply for the Conservation Security Worker positions (previously Conversation Park Ranger).

One year course at a ranger school or similar learning institution, in a park or natural resource management, law enforcement or similar curriculum; or

One season (6 months minimum) of recreation facility experience involving contact with the public or in the enforcement of laws, policies, rules and regulations; or

One year of working or interacting with the public in a recreational facility; or

One year of environmental experience in a remote wilderness setting; or

Have six months work experience in law enforcement, security services employment, military service or similar experience actively involved with public contact or in the enforcement of laws, policies, and rules and regulations; or

Have completed at least 15 college credit hours in criminal justice or similar course work.

Lifeguard position are also available, paying $14.66 per hour. Here is a list of qualifications below.

Courtesy of DEC

Minimum age is 16. At the time of employment, all candidates must possess current certifications in American Red Cross CPR for the Professional Rescuer (or the equivalent) and the American Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguarding Certificate (or the equivalent). Also American Red Cross First Aid (or equivalent) if not included in lifeguard training course. All certifications must remain current through the entire operating season. Candidates may participate in the lifeguard qualifying procedure without the above certifications; however, they must be provided before employment begins. Candidates must successfully complete the lifeguard qualifying procedure of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) or the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP). Prior to start of employment, each candidate will be required to submit a current New York State Department of Environmental Conservation “Medical Standards for Lifeguards” form with a physician’s certification that the candidate is physically capable of performing lifeguard duties. As per the Agency standard, lifeguard candidates must meet the vision requirement of 20/70 uncorrected vision in both eyes and be correctable to the 20/40 standard. Pre-registration for all lifeguards taking the DEC qualifying procedure is required prior to the scheduled qualifying procedure. In the event of a qualifying procedure cancelation you will be notified. The contact number for pre-registration is 518-457-2500 ext. #1. You may also e-mail us

For more information, click here to visit the DEC website.