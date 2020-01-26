Sunday Brief: Altercation at First Arena under investigation, VEX Robotics shines in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM -TV) – A fight broke out in the First Arena stands Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene during the Elmira Enforcers game against the Port Huron Prowlers.



An 18 News Reporter was on the scene and described viewers in the stand beginning to fight.

The altercation started in Section 104 in the third period during the Enforcer’s win over Port Huron.

Elmira Police remained there after the game.

Our reporter on the scene explained the fight appeared to be between two men in the stands.

Elmira Police have not released additional information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. 18 News will have more information when it becomes available.

The Elmira Fire Marshall is looking into what caused a fire in an apartment on Maple Avenue.

Crews were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Crews managed to contain the small fire in a closet, found in an apartment on the first floor of the building. The apartment suffered water damage.

There were no reported injuries.

Rome Free Academy’s Vex Robotics Club and its two teams had successful results at a recent upstate competition at Elmira High School.

Among 31 teams at the Elmira Express high school “Tower Takeover” competition, RFA’s “Black Knights” team was an undefeated first seed going into the final round and won the final competition with their alliance team from Harpersville by a 45-24 score.