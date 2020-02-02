Sunday Brief: ‘Big Game’ weekend brings local DUI crackdowns; NYC’s first possible Coronavirus patient tested at Manhattan Hospital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Governor Cuomo announced that the State Police will partner with local law enforcement agencies statewide to crack down on impaired and reckless driving during the Big Game weekend.

In the Twin Tiers, State Police officers and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office are working together to help keep motorists safe.

A person who had recently been in China has been hospitalized in New York City, is the city’s first suspected case of Coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the person had been staying in a hotel and visiting New York City.

The TSA is sending out a new security directive to airlines in the United States amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The airlines will be required to ask all passengers booked on flights from outside of the United States if they’ve been to mainland China in the last 14 days.

Chinese Nationals coming from China and connecting through foreign airports will not be allowed to travel.

United States citizens who have been to China in the last two weeks will have to be rebooked to seven major gateway airports.