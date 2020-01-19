Sunday Brief: Horseheads Central School District student identified as victim in fatal Erin car crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Horseheads Central School District student, Alicia Sedlack, 17, has been identified as a victim in a fatal car crash that took place late Friday night.

The New York State Police investigated a one-car fatal motor vehicle crash which occurred Friday, at 8:30 p.m. on Langdon Hill Road in the Town of Erin.



The investigation revealed the vehicle was headed westbound on Langdon Hill Road when the operator lost control and went off the north side striking several trees.

One 17-year-old female passenger was airlifted to Upstate Medical Center and one 18-year-old male passenger was airlifted to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.



The 17-year-old female operator and another 17-year-old female passenger were transported by Erway Ambulance to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation.

Stick with 18 news both on-air and online as we bring you the very latest.

——————————————————————————————————————-

The Horseheads Fire Department and Horseheads Police Department spent responded to a jacked – knifed tractor-trailer on Interstate 86 (carrying kitchen cabinets).

The tractor-trailer jacked knifed across both eastbound lanes.

Crews found split diesel saddle tanks which caused diesel fuel product to spill on to the roadway.



The Horseheads Fire Department and New York State Department of transportation crews contained all diesel products while on the scene.



The incident is under investigation by Horseheads Police.