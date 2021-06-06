Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Jun. 6., Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With warm weather coming in throughout the state, it is extraordinary to see New Yorkers making sure COVID numbers drop to these new record lows,” Governor Cuomo said. “Whether you’re meeting with friends you haven’t seen face to face for more than a year, going to watch your favorite team play, or heading inside to escape the heat in a cool theatre, getting your vaccine will help ensure you can make the most of your summer and make up for lost time with loved ones. The vaccine is our best tool in the fight against COVID. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get yours as soon as possible.”



Sunday’s data is summarized below:

· Test Results Reported – 117,999

· Total Positive – 549

· Percent Positive – 0.47%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.52%

· Patient Hospitalization – 816 (-52)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 93

· Patients in ICU – 208 (-9)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 112 (-9)

· Total Discharges – 182,995 (+140)

· Deaths – 13

· Total Deaths – 42,789

· Total vaccine doses administered – 19,479,983

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 72,178

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 483,366

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.2%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.6%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.3%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.6%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 47.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, June 3, 2021 Friday, June 4, 2021 Saturday, June 5, 2021 Capital Region 0.65% 0.63% 0.61% Central New York 1.02% 0.95% 0.83% Finger Lakes 1.17% 1.08% 1.00% Long Island 0.51% 0.51% 0.43% Mid-Hudson 0.49% 0.47% 0.46% Mohawk Valley 0.80% 0.77% 0.79% New York City 0.45% 0.44% 0.43% North Country 0.77% 0.64% 0.61% Southern Tier 0.55% 0.61% 0.64% Western New York 0.78% 0.74% 0.64% Statewide 0.56% 0.54% 0.52%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, June 3, 2021 Friday, June 4, 2021 Saturday, June 5, 2021 Bronx 0.51% 0.54% 0.54% Kings 0.43% 0.44% 0.42% New York 0.33% 0.31% 0.31% Queens 0.47% 0.45% 0.45% Richmond 0.61% 0.55% 0.54%

Saturday, 549 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,088,666. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,668 7 Allegany 3,549 4 Broome 18,595 2 Cattaraugus 5,716 1 Cayuga 6,328 2 Chautauqua 8,931 0 Chemung 7,740 4 Chenango 3,483 5 Clinton 4,833 0 Columbia 4,059 2 Cortland 3,908 6 Delaware 2,372 6 Dutchess 29,443 9 Erie 89,446 24 Essex 1,591 0 Franklin 2,555 0 Fulton 4,414 1 Genesee 5,431 1 Greene 3,401 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,177 1 Jefferson 6,098 3 Lewis 2,800 0 Livingston 4,510 2 Madison 4,553 1 Monroe 68,723 44 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,392 32 Niagara 20,006 3 NYC 935,444 240 Oneida 22,558 16 Onondaga 38,816 18 Ontario 7,397 2 Orange 48,228 12 Orleans 3,117 2 Oswego 7,599 5 Otsego 3,455 3 Putnam 10,595 3 Rensselaer 11,208 3 Rockland 46,904 10 Saratoga 15,337 7 Schenectady 13,178 3 Schoharie 1,692 1 Schuyler 1,064 3 Seneca 2,006 0 St. Lawrence 6,619 1 Steuben 6,933 4 Suffolk 200,727 23 Sullivan 6,657 3 Tioga 3,813 2 Tompkins 4,338 2 Ulster 13,886 1 Warren 3,656 3 Washington 3,147 1 Wayne 5,761 3 Westchester 129,488 17 Wyoming 3,576 1 Yates 1,178 0

Saturday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 2 Cattaraugus 1 Cortland 2 Monroe 3 Nassau 1 Queens 1 Rockland 1

Saturday, 27,384 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 48,058 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: