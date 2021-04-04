Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New York was hit earliest and hardest by the pandemic, and the people of this state got through it by being smart and following the facts and the science,” Governor Cuomo said. “With the new variants, we know there is more work to do to keep everyone safe: wear masks, socially distance and follow the health guidelines. In the meantime we are vaccinating as many people as possible and doing it equitably – which will go a long way toward keeping New Yorkers safe. There is light at the end of the tunnel – let’s continue being smart so we get there together.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 225,411
- Total Positive – 7,467
- Percent Positive – 3.31%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,373 (-118)
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.56%
- Patients Newly Admitted – 535
- Hospital Counties – 50
- Number ICU – 882 (-20)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 562 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 164,086 (+621)
- Deaths – 59
- Total Deaths – 40,756
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|100
|0.01%
|31%
|Central New York
|42
|0.01%
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|145
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|756
|0.03%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|521
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|69
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|2,418
|0.03%
|32%
|North Country
|22
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|67
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|233
|0.02%
|36%
|Statewide
|4,373
|0.02%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|239
|206
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|171
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|230
|41%
|Long Island
|851
|640
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|681
|386
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|73
|21%
|New York City
|2,570
|1,912
|25%
|North Country
|57
|31
|48%
|Southern Tier
|126
|70
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|321
|39%
|Statewide
|5,825
|4,040
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|2.32%
|2.30%
|2.27%
|Central New York
|1.16%
|1.17%
|1.21%
|Finger Lakes
|2.27%
|2.36%
|2.40%
|Long Island
|4.52%
|4.47%
|4.40%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.84%
|4.82%
|4.78%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.64%
|1.59%
|1.55%
|New York City
|4.32%
|4.34%
|4.26%
|North Country
|1.61%
|1.51%
|1.63%
|Southern Tier
|0.80%
|0.79%
|0.77%
|Western New York
|4.04%
|4.03%
|4.44%
|Statewide
|3.59%
|3.59%
|3.56%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|4.85%
|4.72%
|4.73%
|Brooklyn
|4.41%
|4.41%
|4.39%
|Manhattan
|3.07%
|2.99%
|2.91%
|Queens
|5.00%
|4.93%
|4.87%
|Staten Island
|5.26%
|5.33%
|5.28%
Of the 1,890,420 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,855
|56
|Allegany
|3,067
|7
|Broome
|16,783
|37
|Cattaraugus
|4,877
|16
|Cayuga
|5,649
|2
|Chautauqua
|8,000
|12
|Chemung
|6,907
|17
|Chenango
|2,879
|13
|Clinton
|4,274
|24
|Columbia
|3,723
|9
|Cortland
|3,441
|7
|Delaware
|2,013
|12
|Dutchess
|26,573
|123
|Erie
|75,876
|476
|Essex
|1,460
|3
|Franklin
|2,326
|3
|Fulton
|3,839
|15
|Genesee
|4,853
|19
|Greene
|3,009
|10
|Hamilton
|294
|0
|Herkimer
|4,802
|5
|Jefferson
|5,274
|17
|Lewis
|2,351
|6
|Livingston
|3,848
|10
|Madison
|4,146
|8
|Monroe
|57,538
|188
|Montgomery
|3,672
|19
|Nassau
|170,179
|644
|Niagara
|16,900
|100
|NYC
|847,783
|3,688
|Oneida
|20,938
|22
|Onondaga
|34,629
|98
|Ontario
|6,435
|17
|Orange
|44,048
|155
|Orleans
|2,629
|7
|Oswego
|6,687
|18
|Otsego
|2,978
|15
|Putnam
|9,729
|50
|Rensselaer
|10,181
|44
|Rockland
|44,150
|98
|Saratoga
|13,668
|69
|Schenectady
|11,951
|34
|Schoharie
|1,443
|9
|Schuyler
|949
|1
|Seneca
|1,805
|3
|St. Lawrence
|5,984
|15
|Steuben
|6,021
|18
|Suffolk
|185,345
|700
|Sullivan
|5,691
|27
|Tioga
|3,190
|19
|Tompkins
|3,944
|12
|Ulster
|12,271
|66
|Warren
|3,234
|3
|Washington
|2,725
|11
|Wayne
|4,917
|16
|Westchester
|121,507
|383
|Wyoming
|3,116
|9
|Yates
|1,064
|2
Yesterday, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|8
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|15
|Manhattan
|4
|Ontario
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|11
|Rensselaer
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schoharie
|1
|Suffolk
|7
|Tioga
|1
|Westchester
|4