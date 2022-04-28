AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 28TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 28TH: 38°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:08 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:03 PM

Happy Thursday! It is a quiet weather day with just some lingering low-level clouds this morning. These clouds decrease throughout the morning. Sunshine returns by late morning and takes us into the afternoon. There are some weather alerts to talk about though. Due to dry and breezy conditions today, there is an elevated fire risk. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect today from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM tonight for Bradford county and a Fire Weather Watch is issued for Tioga PA county and Bradford county for Friday from the morning into the evening. Across all of the Twin Tiers is an elevated fire risk today. Winds calm down overnight and clear conditions hold. Lows tonight are in the upper 20s, so it will be a colder night. Sunshine and dry weather holds for Friday. The fire risk continues for Friday and this is why a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the Northern Tier for that day.

We continue to see dry and sunny weather for Saturday and temperatures reach back into the low 60s. Changes move in for Sunday as clouds increase throughout the day and rain showers move in overnight. Rain showers and the potential for an isolated thunderstorm take us into Monday. We remain in the 60s heading into the next workweek. Clouds hold for Tuesday and more rain showers move in late day. Drier weather enters the area for Wednesday but clouds still hold for the day.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS EARLY. SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. RAIN SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 68 LOW: 47

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORM POSS.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LATE DAY RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 67 LOW: 47

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. DRYING OUT EARLY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 42

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter