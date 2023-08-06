Elmira N.Y. (WETM) — We have a beautiful, mainly dry and sunny day ahead of us, but the WPC has the Twin Tiers in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. When does this risk come into play? Details below:

TODAY:

Today temperatures warm up quickly into the upper 70s and low 80. We are looking at sunny skies and mainly dry conditions throughout the day, but clouds are increasing moving into the evening.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we cool down into the mid to low 60s, and southerly winds bring dewpoints up, so it’s looking to be a humid evening. The main event tonight is showers moving in as early as past sunset, but these storms are not likely to be severe. Our main concerns will be potential for localized flash flooding as rain accumulates near a tenth of an inch.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Tonight’s rain starts our week of showers and storms. WPC has us outlined in a marginal risk tonight and a slight risk for excessive rainfall tomorrow, and the SPC has the Twin Tiers in a level 2 slight risk for sever thunderstorms tomorrow as well. Less severe showers and storms will continue into Tuesday, before we pause on a dry note moving into Wednesday. Thursday/Friday will see the return of showers and potentially active weather.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY/ PM SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW : 63

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 81 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW : 58

FRIDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram