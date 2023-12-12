AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 12th: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 12th: 24°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– We have made it past the main weather maker for the week, so what else can we expect? Details below:

TODAY:

High pressure is in control for today, and it arrives with milder temperatures and drier conditions. We are mostly sunny and breezy today with temperatures warming up to the low 40s.

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase by the evening ahead of a cold front that brushes the region late tonight. Although most are just cloudy this evening, a few stray flurries or light, isolated snow showers will be possible moving overnight. Temperatures drop back down to the upper 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY LAKE EFFECT SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: MIX CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47

Have a lovely day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti