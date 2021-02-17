SUNY Campuses Administering over one million COVID-19 Tests since the start of the Academic Year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Wednesday that SUNY campuses have just surpassed the one millionth COVID-19 test administered since the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

Campuses have administered 1,001,367 tests and counting to students, faculty and staff, more than some states, with a positivity rate of 0.53. In addition to testing numbers, SUNY reports all positive results, as well as quarantining and isolation percentages within its SUNY COVID-19 Case Tracker.

SUNY also provides testing data broken out for students and employees, as well as comparative positivity rates at the state, region, county and campus levels. SUNY publishes daily metrics, as well as 14-day, 7-day, and 3-day rolling positivity rates, which, SUNY-wide, are 0.47, 0.59, and 0.60, respectively, well below state averages. Broken down by students and faculty/staff the positivity rate for students over the past 14 days is 0.58 percent, and faculty and staff 0.14 percent.

SUNY required all students to get pre-tested prior to the start of the spring semester and then at least weekly testing of all students, faculty, and staff weekly who will be on campus, in order to track any potential surges, particularly as that the rate of COVID is higher across the country than when classes began last fall.

SUNY Upstate Medical currently has the capacity to conduct 200,000 COVID tests per week, and when its new laboratory is constructed at University at Buffalo, total testing will reach 350,000 tests per week, and results will be turned around within 24 hours rather than 48 hours. The new lab will handle weekly saliva COVID-19 testing for all SUNY campuses in Western New York. It will be operational by March 1st.

Chancellor Malatras is investing $120,000 in the expansion by purchasing the equipment to process Upstate Medical’s COVID-19 test at the new lab. Additional funding will be provided by joint partner Quadrant Biosciences, a New York based molecular diagnostics company. The UB laboratory will be staffed by Quadrant Biosciences in partnership with SUNY faculty and student medical researcher teams.