SUNY Cortland switching to online learning starting on Wednesday

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Cortland is switching to online learning on Wednesday after they hit the 100-case threshold with 101 active cases within the two-week time period.

The two-week period for the campus started on Saturday, Sept. 26 and was supposed to end on Friday, Oct. 9. According to SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, this is an off-campus issue. Students who are off-campus are mostly the ones who are contracting the virus.

“Now that SUNY Cortland must pause and shift to remote learning the college must redouble its efforts to stabilize and contain the virus on campus,” said Malatras. “It’s up to the entire campus community to come together and bend the curve so that every student has the chance to enjoy their campus experience.”

SUNY Cortland President Bitterbaum said that some students have already been punished for not following COVID-19 guidelines, but would not give specific details.

The health and safety of our community has always been our top priority, so making this shift in our operation is the best action to take given our circumstances. The next two weeks will be challenging. But it’s what we need to do in order to continue functioning as a campus and a concerned member of the Cortland community. We can’t let up. That’s not what members of the SUNY Cortland family do. President Bitterbaum

But, in a press release, the school said that those who violate guidelines will “face immediate academic and housing suspension and possible dismissal, loss of athletic eligibility, and ineligibility for admission at every other SUNY college.”

The release also said that student groups who violate the rules could be banned permanently from the campus.

According to the guidance from the state, if a campus reaches the 100 or five percent threshold within the two-week period, the campus must do the following:

Make all campus dining and food service options takeout and delivery

Change all classes to online-only, but may do in-person activities like clinical, laboratory, licensure and research, in consultation with the local health department

Stop in-person athletics, extracurricular programs and non-essential services; Medical services, counseling and other services will continue

Keep all residential facilities open

Athletics and Greek Life were already suspended indefinitely on Sept. 13 and will remain suspended at this time.

