SUNY now accepting applications for new grant program in COVID-19 research

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY students and faculty across all campuses are being asked to put their innovating skills to the test in finding ways to fight COVID-19.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras visited SUNY POLY’s Utica campus on Monday to talk about the SUNY Prepare Innovation and Internship Program.

The program will give up to $10,000 for students and faculty working with innovative technology to improve PPE production.

SUNY students and faculty have been among New York’s leaders in the production of lifesaving PPE and other technologies — keeping essential frontline workers protected through this pandemic. Now that we are in the fall and seeing what is happening across the nation and in certain hot spots across New York with a higher number of COVID cases, PPE and other innovations to combat COVID-19 continue to be in high demand. SUNY CHANCELLOR JIM MALATRAS

The program is designed to provide hands-on applied learning experiences for students, which involves them in the creation of pandemic-related solutions.

The projects will focus on exploring and creating solutions for some of the following:

Novel and alternative PPE

Creative devices, technologies and designs to reduce the use of high-touch areas

Environmentally sustainable sanitization

Arts, messages and technologies for effective implementation of social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizing

SUNY teams of faculty and staff may submit proposals. They are due to SUNY’s Provost Office by Nov. 15.