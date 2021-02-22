SUNY to eliminate application fees for low-income students

UTICA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Application fees are set to be waived for low-income students applying to a SUNY school, according to an announcement made Monday by the Chancellor.

The announcement was made at Thomas R. Proctor High School in Utica. State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced, “Beginning on March 1, students who financially qualify for free or reduced-price lunch programs, whose household income does not exceed 185 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, or are from foster families are eligible to apply to up to seven SUNY campuses through www.suny.edu/start, saving up to $350 in application fees per student,” according to a press release from SUNY.