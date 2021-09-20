Suspect arrested after student fights off would-be rapist near University of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was taken into custody Saturday after an attempted rape near the University of Rochester campus. Police say the victim fought him off.

It happened near Genesee Valley Park around 12:35 a.m. Saturday. According to investigators, Courtney Barber, 31, approached a U of R student from behind. The woman fought with Barber, who police say took her cell phone and ran away.

The woman was able to alert University of Rochester Public Safety officers, who found Barber still in the area. Rochester police took him to a hospital for evaluation.

Barber is charged with Attempted Rape, Robbery, Grand Larceny, Stalking, and Criminal Mischief.

