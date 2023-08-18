ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man is in custody after a lengthy investigation by Ithaca police to locate the suspect involved in a double shooting near the Ithaca Commons back in July.

Police say that 19-year-old Qaron A. Maye was arrested on an active warrant on Thursday, Aug. 17, after a traffic stop by Cortland County Police.

Maye was turned over to the Ithaca Police Department and has been charged with Attempted Murder in the 2nd Degree.

The arrest stems from an incident on July 29 where two individuals were shot in the 100 block of E. State St. in Ithaca around 2 a.m., with the suspect(s) fleeing the scene.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Ithaca Police are asking anyone with information who hasn’t spoken with police already to contact them at 607-330-0000.