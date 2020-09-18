Suspect behind motorcycle chase in Elmira identified

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The identity of the suspect who led police on a wild motorcycle chase in Elmira Tuesday has been arrested.
Miguel A. Vancise, 35, of Elmira fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle Tuesday morning, according to the Elmira Police Department.
Officers pursued Vancise for a short distance before the pursuit was called off. He continued to flee east on Watercure Hill before crashing into a ditch.
Vancise, who is also a parole absconder, then fled the scene. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene to assist in the search but was not able to locate Vancise after several hours of searching.
Elmira Police explain what happened next in a press release to 18 News:
On Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at approximately 3:30 a.m. an Old Lycoming Township Police Officer located an occupied behind a closed business. Upon checking this business, the officer located a female sleeping in the driver seat and a male sleeping in the back seat. These people were interviewed and eventually the male passenger was identified as Vancise and that he had a Parole Warrant in New York State. He was taken into custody and transported to the police station.
Investigators from the Elmira Police Department responded to Old Lycoming Township to interview Vancise and the female operator. During the course of this investigation, four loaded handguns were located inside of the vehicle. Vancise was charged in Pennsylvania for giving a false name, weapons charges, and as a Fugitive from Justice. He was remanded to the Lycoming County Jail to await further court proceedings.
The female driver was escorted back to New York State to be interviewed. This investigation is ongoing in New York and Pennsylvania. Additional charges are pending.
If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626 or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.Lt. William Solt
The Elmira Police Department