Suspect behind motorcycle chase in Elmira identified

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The identity of the suspect who led police on a wild motorcycle chase in Elmira Tuesday has been arrested.

Miguel A. Vancise, 35, of Elmira fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle Tuesday morning, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Officers pursued Vancise for a short distance before the pursuit was called off. He continued to flee east on Watercure Hill before crashing into a ditch.

Vancise, who is also a parole absconder, then fled the scene. Multiple police agencies responded to the scene to assist in the search but was not able to locate Vancise after several hours of searching.

Elmira Police explain what happened next in a press release to 18 News: