Suspect leads police on wild ride in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police chase broke out late Thursday night taking police on a wild ride that crossed state lines.

Initial scanner reports around 7:45 p.m. were indicating that a chase was occurring in Sayre near the Walmart, looping police through the surrounding area.

The suspect linked up onto Route 220 in Bradford County before crossing state lines into New York and into Chemung County on Interstate 86 going westbound.

Police reported high rates of speed on the Interstate as they continued towards Elmira. Spikes were reportedly being used and successfully deflated the suspect’s tires one mile from Exit 56, the Elmira exit.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.