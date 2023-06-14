CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Tioga County man has been arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department for what the department says is related to an arson incident back in May.

According to the release, 27-year-old Warren S. Squire of Tioga was arrested on Tuesday, June 13, following an investigation into a vehicle fire in the Town of Caton on May 6, 2023.

Squire was arrested and charged with arson in the third degree, a class C felony, and insurance fraud in the third degree, a class D felony.

The sheriff’s department alleges that Squire intentionally set a vehicle on fire on May 6, and then later attempted to receive more than $3,000 in insurance money.

According to the release, Squire was arraigned and released from police custody.