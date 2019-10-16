Fundraiser being held for Swarthout’s Take A Child Fishing Derby

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A fundraiser is planned for Swarthout’s Take A Child Fishing Derby.

Many people have expressed a desire to donate despite not being able to attend the upcoming event.

The final 2019 fundraiser is scheduled for November 9th. The Starlite Room will be hosting an 80s themed Drag show, and all proceeds will be donated to the derby.

Tickets are $10. All donations benefit the Take A Child Fishing Derby.

For more details check out the derby link at www.gotbait.net

All donations of $25 or more will be put in for a bonus raffle to be announced.