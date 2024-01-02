This story has been updated from its original version following an official press conference held by the Rochester Police Department.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rochester Police have released the name of the man involved in a New Year’s Day incident outside the Kodak Center that has left three dead, and others injured.

Now deceased 35-year-old Michael Avery, of Syracuse, drove his personal car to Rochester on Dec. 27, where he checked into the Woodspring Suites, in the Town of Greece.

Police have not been able to scientifically identify Avery, but are working to confirm his identity.

Dash cam footage of incident from ABC News, and more

Michael Avery. Courtesy of Rochester Police.

On Dec. 29, around 2:45 p.m., Avery rented a Ford Expedition from a car rental agency at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. A day later, on Dec. 30., Avery spent the day, from 9 a.m. until around 6 p.m. making about six purchases of gasoline and gas containers from different locations throughout Monroe and Ontario counties.

On New Year’s Eve around 12:52 a.m. Avery was driving the rented SUV, heading eastbound on West Ridge Road.

According to Rochester Police, two officers assigned to the concert were on traffic posts and stopping traffic to allow for pedestrians to cross.

At that time, Avery sped up the SUV and crossed over into the oncoming traffic lane. Police say it appears he intentionally did so.

Avery struck a rideshare car that was pulling out of the theater parking lot. There were two passengers in the back seat.

“This created the chain of events that followed, leading to the death of the two rear seat passengers of the rideshare vehicle and the injuries of at least 9 pedestrians,” said Rochester Police Chief, David Smith.

“Although the motive behind the crime remains unknown, the conversations we have had with his family so far leads us to believe Avery may have been suffering from possible undiagnosed mental health issues,” continued Chief Smith.

Smith explained that police had warrants to search Avery’s hotel room, and his personal car from the Rochester airport. No suicide note was found, but police are still working through his car.

“The FBI our Joint Terrorism Task Force will see this investigation through its end with the RPD and our law enforcement partners but again that’s not abnormal it’s something we do in a case such as this one,” said Agent Jeremy Bell with the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Rochester Police do not believe anyone was working with Avery, nor was it part of a bigger plan.