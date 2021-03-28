Syracuse run in the Big Dance comes to a halt, falling to Houston in the Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end on Saturday night, falling to two-seed Houston 62-46 in the Sweet 16.

Both teams struggled to score early on, as SU started the game 2-for-13 from the field. Syracuse would tie the game at 20 with just under five minutes to play. Houston answered, closing the half on a 10-0 run to take a 30-20 halftime lead.

SU would close the gap to four on a Kadary Richmond three with 12:42 to play. Once again Houston answered, holding Syracuse without a field goal for nearly eight minutes.

Quentin Grimes, Justin Gorham and Marcus Sasser led the Cougars attack, combining for 39 points and 18 rebounds.

Buddy Boeheim finished his fantastic run in the NCAA Tournament scoring 12 points and adding six rebounds.

Syracuse shot just 5-four-23 from three point range. Houston won the battle on the glass out rebounding Syracuse 40-31.

SU wraps up its season at 18-10. Houston advances to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1984.

Houston will face 12-seed Oregon State in the Midwest Regional Final on Monday. The Beavers defeated Loyola Chicago 65-58 on Saturday.

Ethan Thompson, the son of former Syracuse star Stevie Thompson, poured in a game-high 22 points helping the Beavers knock off the Ramblers.

Oregon State will be making its first regional finals appearance since 1982.