Orange to face West Virginia in round two of the NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse opened the 2021 NCAA Tournament in style, by hammering six-seed San Diego State 78-62.

Buddy Boeheim continued his scoring burst, torching the Aztecs for a game-high 30 points. This is his second-straight thirty plus point game. Buddy tied a career-high with seven three-point field goals made.

Buddy scored 16 of Syracuse first 19 points, as the Orange raced out to a 32-18 lead at halftime.

San Diego State would cut the SU lead to 11 with 15 minutes to play, but SU responded going on a 17-3 run to put it away. Syracuse scored 46 points in the second half.

Joseph Girard III added 12 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Marek Dolezaj chipped in 11 points and five assists.

Syracuse finished the game 15-27 (55.6%) from three-point range. The Orange limited the Aztecs to just 11-40 (27.5%) from three.

SU outrebound San Diego State 34 to 33.

Syracuse improves to 17-9. San Diego State’s season comes to an end at 23-5.

SU will face three-seed West Virginia in the round of 32 on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. on CBS.