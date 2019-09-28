Tagsylvania: Celebrating 10 Years of Fears

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM)- Opening night for Tagsylvania will be Saturday evening, September 28. This year will mark 10 years that this attraction has brought fear to the Twin Tiers. In honor of this anniversary they planned to have different events planned for each night.

“Every night we have a different type of event happening. For example, this Saturday the 28, opening night, we are doing veterans appreciation weekend with a lot of different things for them,” said Jesse Reib, Tags General Manager.

If you have been in the past, you will be happy to know Jerkus Circus, Motel 666, and Psycho Swamp will be familiar. Along with these three they have added a new one into the mix to try if you think you are brave enough!

“So the new attraction is called Orphan House it’s a two story orphanage and it used to be a Victorian style mansion and the story is an orphanage came and bought the property and brought in some kids and strange things have been happening ever since,” said Reib.

The master of this new attraction is Joe Soos, a cast member that has been with Tags for the past five years. Soos says that his favorite part is when it gets dark and he sees people lining up, ready to be scared.

“I’ve always liked Halloween, and I saw an advertisement that they needed actors and I thought why not. I fell in love with it the first time I got in costume here and it’s been fun ever since,” said Soos.

After this weekend that Tagsylvania will be open Friday and Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. You can find all the information on how to purchase tickets and the full schedule over on their website.