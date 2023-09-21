BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Tagsylvania – The Fear of the Southern Tier – will return next weekend with more horror than before as it celebrates its 14th year.

Returning on Friday, Sept. 29, the haunted house will feature four full-length haunted attractions for Halloween and horror lovers to attend and enjoy.

Attractions this year include Orphan House, Motel 666, Jerkus Circus and Psycho Swamp. Other activities include a Mind Bending Vortex, Spirit Realm, Fall Food Hut, Haunted Carnival Games, Kids’ Daylight Frights and more.

Hours for Tagsylvania are 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday’s and Saturday’s for the last two nights of September and the entire month of October. You can purchase tickets, as well as line skipping fast passes, on the Tagsylvania website.