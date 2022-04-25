ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Thursday, residents can get a taste of downtown Elmira once again.

For the first time since 2019, Elmira Downtown Development is hosting its Taste of Downtown fundraiser at the Chemung County Historical Center located on East Water Street. The event is on Thursday, April 28th and lasts from 5 PM to 7:30 PM.

According to a press release, Elmira Downtown Development hosts Taste of Downtown each year to highlight the rich culinary offerings, talent, and community in downtown Elmira. Proceeds from the Taste of Downtown benefit future events taking place in downtown Elmira, including the 15th Annual Elmira Street Painting Festival on July 16th, and 17th.

“We were at a two-year hiatus because of Covid, but I believe this is now the thirteenth year,” said Desiree Lopenzo, Event and Marketing Manager for Elmira Downtown Development. “This fundraiser for the Taste of Downtown helps raise money for us to do those programming events like the street painting festival that we have in July.”

Guests who bring their support to the event can enjoy food and drinks served from local restaurants located in and around downtown Elmira. Such restaurants include Turtle Leaf Café, Anthony’s Restaurant, Downtown Grind, and Hill Top Inn.

“I think this is a great event for downtown Elmira,” said Michael Sullivan, owner of Hill Top Inn. “We need a good hub and a good center of business in our area. Even though we are not necessarily located downtown and we don’t participate in the street painting festival, we really believe in the mission of what Elmira Downtown Development is doing and the fact that we can support an event such as this.”

The event will also include raffle prizes, a silent auction, cocktails, wine, and live music. Tickets for the event are worth $30.00 and can be purchased at the door or online at elmiradowntown.com.