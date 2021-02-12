Tax filing season has begun: Why you should consider filing early

(WETM/CNBC) — The IRS began accepting and processing tax returns today, but the timing of when you file could affect the stimulus money that you might receive.

According to CNBC, “The IRS is urging people who don’t usually file taxes, as well as those who should have gotten more money, to file because of a change in circumstance, such as having a child or seeing a significant drop in income from 2019 to 2020.”

President Joe Biden is pushing for a third round of stimulus checks in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. However, there is not a specific timeframe of when individuals will receive this money.

Louis J. Nessle Jr., a certified public accountant in Corning, N.Y., emphasized how the IRS will base this stimulus money on your most recent tax return.

“The amount would be reconciled to your 2020 return,” said Nessle. “So, that additional money could be due [to] them.”

The exception is if you made more money in 2020 compared to 2019. In that case, filing later might allow you to receive more stimulus money.

“Now if they were overpaid in the advance stimulus check, they would not have to pay that difference back,” said Nessle.

Many Americans may be anxiously awaiting a tax return. This is another benefit to filing early.

Nessle said one way to expedite a refund is to include your bank information on it.

“Like anything else, the early bird gets the worm,” said Nessle.