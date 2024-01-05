TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – The Trumansburg Conservatory of Fine Arts will host the “Can Give Concert: Trumansburg Food Pantry Benefit” live music event to support the Trumansburg Food Pantry next weekend.

The benefit concert will be on Sunday, Jan. 14, at the TCFA from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Local musicians Lynn Wiles, George Cook and friends will perform a mix of jazz, folk and blues tunes for the evening. Admission to the event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring cans and dry goods to donate to the pantry. Personal hygiene and cleaning items will also be accepted, but no clothes.

The Trumansburg Food Pantry distributes free food and occasionally personal hygiene and cleaning supplies to people who are struggling to provide food for themselves or their family. There is no financial requirement or residential restriction at this time, so all who are struggling and need food are welcome to show up to the pantry.

For more information about the food pantry, contact Coordinator Carol Grove