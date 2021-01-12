TCPL to Offer “Let’s Draw Together,” a Virtual Art Meet-Up

ITHACA, NY (WETM) — Tompkins County Public Library, in partnership with Cornell University’s mannUfactory, is announcing a new addition to its virtual programming: “Let’s Draw Together,” a bi-weekly lunchtime art meet-up.

The meet-up will occur on Thursdays, January 26, February 9, and February 23, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.

Makerspace Librarian Cady will be leading the group in fun drawing exercises, games, and activities.

Attendees of the meet-up will need art supplies such as markers, pens, colored pencils, and crayons, but some will be available upon request.

To register, click here.