TCPL to Offer “Let’s Draw Together,” a Virtual Art Meet-Up

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, NY (WETM) — Tompkins County Public Library, in partnership with Cornell University’s mannUfactory, is announcing a new addition to its virtual programming: “Let’s Draw Together,” a bi-weekly lunchtime art meet-up.

The meet-up will occur on Thursdays, January 26, February 9, and February 23, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. 

Makerspace Librarian Cady will be leading the group in fun drawing exercises, games, and activities.

Attendees of the meet-up will need art supplies such as markers, pens, colored pencils, and crayons, but some will be available upon request.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now