ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Teall’s Tavern has beaten out the Finger Lakes House in the Battle of the Barks, a campaign to collect goods and raise money for the Chemung County SPCA.

DONT CALL IT A COMEBACK!Final Score:Teall's Tavern Bar & Grill: 3,124 pts Finger Lakes House: 1,164.40 ptsWe're not sure how they pulled it off, but Teall's pulled through this week and were crowned the champion of the Battle of the Barks by a landslide! Which means we will be partying at their place this Saturday from 6-9pm! Come by to enjoy drinks, raffles, and most importantly to see Bill get dunked!Thank you so much to both teams and the community for a friendly, fun, and successful competition! No matter who won the shelter animals benefited immensely and we are so grateful for that! Posted by Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA, Inc. on Monday, October 7, 2019

The bars collected points for every bag of food, cleaning supply, or related goods collected over several weeks.

To celebrate, there will be a party on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Teall’s Tavern at

208 S Main St. from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

As part of the contest, the owner of the Finger Lakes House will sit in a dunk tank.