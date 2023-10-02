ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-family residence burned over the weekend in Elmira Heights with a teen now in custody, police say.

According to the Elmira Heights Police Department, a 16-year-old teen was arrested on Monday in connection to a house fire late Sunday, Oct. 2.

Police say that emergency crews responded to the call around 7:39 p.m. to a home at 97 Oakwood Ave. The home was classified as a two-family residence and everyone inside was able to escape the building without injury.

Police added that Information was gathered from the scene and it was learned that the fire was intentionally set.

Officers were able to locate the 16-year-old suspect and arrest them, charging them with Arson in the second degree. The individual was arraigned in Chemung County Youth Part.