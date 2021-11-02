Teen bicyclist hit by Elmira tractor-trailer driver, airlifted to hospital

STARKEY, N.Y. (WETM) – A 16-year-old is in the hospital after he was hit by an Elmira tractor-trailer driver while riding his bike in the Town of Starkey.

Around 6:49 a.m. on November 2, the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a pedestrian-vehicle accident on State Route 14A neat Fenno Road in Starkey.

Officers determined that the teen, from Dundee, was riding in the road in “dark pre-dawn conditions”, wearing dark clothing and without a rear flashing light on his bike.

The bicyclist was flown by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital for head lacerations and possible leg and hip injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Diallo Corprew, 48 from Elmira, was uninjured.

The Sheriff’s Office said charges are pending further investigation.