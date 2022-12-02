VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — A 17-year-old individual was arrested on Friday following an investigation into a vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old dead in Vestal last week.

Police are saying that the 17-year-old was the driver of the vehicle during the crash in the early hours of Nov. 24.

The individual has since been charged with the following:

Manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree, a class D Felony

Three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the second degree, a class A Misdemeanor

Along with the charges above, multiple vehicle and traffic charges have been filed.

Police say the adolescent was arraigned on the charges around 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the youth part of Broome County Court.

The investigation was ongoing since Nov. 24 when the operator crashed a vehicle in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal.

Police discovered that the vehicle had struck a fence and that the passenger, 18-year-old Kadin J. Abdullah, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Vestal Police have noted that the investigation into the crash has concluded.