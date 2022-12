CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police releasing new information surrounding a deadly crash in Cortland County on December 28.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., troopers say a Cortland County Sheriff Deputy saw an SUV drive through a red light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main Street in Cortlandville.

Following this, the deputy tried to bring about a traffic stop on Route 281. However, the SUV kept going with the deputy following in pursuit.

The SUV and deputy lost control and crashed by the Interstate 81 on-ramp, in the Town of Homer.

In the SUV were a 16-year-old female, in the rear passenger seat, who was pronounced dead at the scene, a 15-year-old female who was driving the SUV, another 15-year-old female passenger, and another 16-year-old female passenger.

The three were taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s deputy ended up with non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital to be treated.

After the crash, State Police learned the involved SUV had been reported stolen from the William George Agency for Children’s Services in Tompkins County, a few minutes prior to the Deputy attempting to stop it.

New York State Police worked with the New York State Attorney General’s Office to investigate this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.