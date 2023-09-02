AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 2ND: 54°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) — This Labor Day weekend temperatures are on the rise and dry conditions are here to stay. When do we cool off? Details below:

TODAY:

We are starting the day off cool in the 50s, but we warm up into the low 80s today. Clouds are increasing this afternoon and we remain pleasant, comfortable and dry throughout the afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight, a weak shortwave could briefly disturb our clear forecast, bringing a passing shower or two to the northeastern parts of our area. Overall we resume clear and dry conditions overnight, and temperatures get down to the low 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Humidity is up for the first half of the week, and temperatures are on the rise as well. We start the week off hot and humid, getting into the low 90s, and we stay sunny and clear in the sky until the end of the work week.

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 93 LOW: 67

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE RAINFALL

HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80

