ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – According to officials at Arnot Health, cold weather caused sprinklers in the entrance to the Emergency Department at Arnot Ogden Medical Center to burst early Saturday.

Arnot patients who need to go to the Emergency Department are being asked to walk in the ambulance entrance, while the situation is repaired and an entrance for safe use is secured.

Patient care in the Emergency Department is unaffected.

This is a developing story.