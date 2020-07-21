Temporary water shut down for Hornell residents

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Happening today around 8:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. there will be a disruption for all residents who use the City of Hornell’s water.

New piping and valves will be installed during this time. Residents can expect very low pressure to a total loss of water pressure. They ask all residents to refrain from using any non-essential use of water during this time period.

The City of Hornell Department of Public Works will notify all residents when their water will return to normal operation.

For more details visit the City of Hornell’s website.