Tesserae yearbook staff to complete yearbook from home

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM)- Schools nationwide are facing an extreme challenge that they’ve never seen before. Many students are finishing out the school year online. This means that some students won’t be able to experience major milestone events like going to the prom, or even having a graduation ceremony, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While this isn’t yet the case for the Corning-Painted Post School District, the Corning-Painted Post High School yearbook staff is making sure that students can end their school year on a good note.

“We had a few outstanding assignments that had to get done, like getting last quotes from students, photo editing, and checking the final copy,” said Tesserae co-editor-in-chief, Mia Perry.

While at home, the staff is continuing to meet on video conferencing applications to work on completing the yearbook.

“We will make sure that our students get our yearbook and hopefully that will allow them to look back on their school year and give them a sense of normalcy even though everything might be getting postponed or canceled,” said Perry.

The staff plans to have the yearbook complete by May and they are still coming up with a plan to distribute the yearbooks to students who have paid for them.