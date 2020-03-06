The 2020 Census has gone digital

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning Chemung County Planning Commissioner Nicolette Wagoner joined us this morning to bring awareness to the upcoming Census.

Every ten years the federal government counts everyone in the United States. This year is the first year you can fill out the form online.

Switching from mailing in forms to online forms they want 90 percent of people to self respond.

That being such a high response rate the Chemung County Planning Department is trying a big outreach to the community. In the upcoming weeks, they will be going into the community to help people fill out their censuses. They will be at libraries and town halls with Ipads to help the community.

Wagoner said if you don’t fill out your form by April the Census Bureau will start going door to door census canvassing in May, June, and July. In a week or two, she also said people will start receiving in the mail how to go online to fill out the Census.

You can see more information about the 2020 census by clicking here or call the Chemung County Planning Department phone at (607) 737-5510 with any questions.