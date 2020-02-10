The American Legion Auxiliary celebrates the 100th Anniversary

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – The American Legion Auxiliary is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

We were joined in studio by Diane Gridley, President of the Corning American Legion Auxiliary and Mary Ann Mineo, Treasurer of the Corning American Legion Auxiliary.

The Corning American Legion Auxiliary is celebrating by having a buffet on Sunday, February 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The buffet is at the Corning American Legion on 8 River Rd in Corning. They are asking you to RSVP if you plan on attending by calling Diane Gridley at (607) 962-4248.

The American Legion Auxiliary was established in 1919 but has expanded over the years. Now the mission is supporting the military, deployed, families, community, mentoring, and promoting patriotism. Today’s motto is Service, not Self.

Senator Tom O’Mara hopes to be in attendance that Sunday. He has introduced a resolution that corresponds with the 100th anniversary and it has been adopted on the Senate floor.