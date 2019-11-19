The Angel Tree program continues into the holiday season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – For decades the Angel Tree Program has helped thousands of kids during the holiday season.

So far the Salvation Army has received around 2,000 to 2,500 gift requests for children. To be apart of the program, parents can come into the Salvation army on Tuesdays and Wednesdays anytime between 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Then parents can make a list of their children’s wants and wishes.

Those lists will be put on tags displayed on Christmas trees in the community with the child’s name, gender, and age.

Walmart, Sam’s Club, Planet Fitness and Corning Credit Union are among those stores that are taking part in the program.

This year a request that stood out to Major Doris Haggerty was blankets.

“This year at least half of them are asking for blankets and that is something new to me,” Haggerty said. “So I thought I should get the word out there that if anyone has blankets that they can donate for the angel tree program to put under the Christmas tree that would be wonderful.”

Donations are being accepted from now till Christmas Day.