TIOGA, Pa. (WETM) – The Tioga Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting three days worth of events for the 68th annual Tioga Old Home Days.

Tioga Old Home Day is an annual celebration where citizens of Tioga come together in Aug. to celebrate their hometown with three days full of activities. This year, the event will take place on Aug. 17-19 with different activities occurring throughout each day. Admission to the event is free.

On Thursday, visitors can expect the following line-up of events:

Basketball Tournament Sign Ups at 5 p.m.

Pet Parade Lineup at 5:45 p.m.

Pet Parade, Basketball Tournament, Blind Draw Cornhole Tournament and Firemen’s Beer Tent Open at 6 p.m.

Purse BINGO at 7 p.m.

Teen Swim/Dance from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

On Friday, visitors can expect the following line-up of events:

Free Swim from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Kid’s Fun Obstacle Course, Singles Cornhole Tournament and Firemen’s Beer Tent Open at 6 p.m.

Inflatables and The Hatchet House from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Harold Benjamin & The Country Boys from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

On Saturday, visitors can expect the following line-up of events:

5K registration Bib Pick Up at 8 a.m.

5K Run at 9 a.m.

Farmers Market from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Doubles Cornhole Tournament at 12 p.m.

Classic Cruise-In Car Show from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Duck Race at 2 p.m.

Parade Lineup at 3:30 p.m.

Parade at 5 p.m.

Firemen’s Beer Tent Open at 6 p.m.

Inflatables and The Hatchet House from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Live Auction at 7 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

For more information on Tioga Old Home Days, visit their website.