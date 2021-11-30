The Arctic League apply changes to its 2021 Holiday Broadcast in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some local holiday celebrations and traditions look different this year. Due to Covid-19, the Arctic League is changing up some of its annual events across the Twin Tiers look forward to each year.

Last year the entire broadcast was in the 18 news studios.

This year the arctic league will return to the Clemens Center for its annual holiday broadcast. All the talent will be pretaping their performances.

” We will have a full slate of directors who can read donations on the air. We’ll also have the bear dancing around,” said Tom Seem, Broadcast Chairman, Arctic League

Some of the performers featured in this year’s telethon are newcomers to the broadcast.

There are also some other familiar faces from previous years returning to participate in the arctic league show.

The Arctic League staff are grateful for the talent being able to adjust for this year’s telethon.

The organization shared how thankful they are for all the donations and gifts sent to them during the broadcast in this season of giving.