The Arctic League kicks off the holiday season a month early

On Wednesday, the Arctic League opened its big book, officially kicking off the holiday season here in Elmira. The symbolic event came a full one month earlier this year as the organization is preparing to navigate the coronavirus. Making the first entry this season was James Vondracek, on behalf of Swift Glass Company. The donation was six thousand dollars and Arctic League Board of Directors President, Christina Sonsire shared why it made her emotional today, “I think with having a donation of that magnitude to kick off the year, this has been a trying time for everyone in the community. No matter who you are, you have been affected by COVID this year, and to come in, open the big book with a donation of six thousand dollars just shows that some things aren’t changing.”

The Arctic League will face a multitude of challenges in the upcoming months so they are requesting everyone get their applications in as soon as possible. This will allow for the organization to plan ahead and make sure every task gets done following COVID-19 protocol so the children of Elmira can enjoy a wonderful Christmas during the most important year of all.