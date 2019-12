BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Volunteer Fire Department is making a list of places to stop with Santa on Christmas Eve.

If you want Santa to make a stop at your house get in touch with the Bath Fire Department via private message on their Facebook page. In the message include your name(s) and address.

The Bath FD has ‘Santa’ ride a fire truck and will deliver presents at area homes (see below). If you are working that evening, now would be a good time to set up: